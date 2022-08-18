Dee Snider loved Queen so much he ‘embarrassed’ them at one of their early shows

In an interview from earlier this week, Dee Snider recalled a moment in which he ‘embarrassed’ Queen during the early days of Twisted Sister’s career.

Speaking as part of an interview with AXS TV on Tuesday (August 16), the glam icon described his unwavering love for Queen, saying that he has been a fan of the band for so long that he was even able to ‘embarrass’ them at one of their early live performances.

“I’m a day one Queen fan. I remember seeing Queen open for Mott the Hoople,” he recalls. “I was the only person cheering for them so loudly, I was embarrassing the band. Nothing worse than nobody cheering for you than one weird dude standing up and screaming his head off… That was me.”

In the discussion, the frontman also picked a number of ‘desert island’ records – which includes Queen II, at the top of the list.

Alongside Queen, Snider also lists Led Zeppelin’s second album Led Zeppelin II, as part of his top five albums of all time, as well as Thin Lizzy’s Live And Dangerous and Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols.

The glam rock icon also lists Slade’s 1973 compilation album, Sladest, as one of his favourite releases of all time – even going as far as crediting the album as teaching him how to construct rock anthems.

“​​The band Slade… They’re the band that wrote Cum On Feel the Noise. Without Slade, there would be no Twisted Sister,” he insists. “There would be no We’re Not Gonna Take It, [in fact,] there would be no anthems because I learned how to write a rock anthem listening to the amazing Slade. Noddy Holder, Dave Hill, Jim Lea, and Don Powell… love you guys.”

Find the full interview with Dee Snider below.