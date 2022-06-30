Def Leppard turns down coffee shop’s generous offer of “unlimited Bragels and lattes” to perform

What would stadium-rockers Def Leppard sound like in a small, intimate venue? That must’ve been what Biggby Coffee, a local cafe in a small Kalamazoo township were thinking when they tempted the band with a delicious offer: perform Pour Some Sugar On Me at their store to promote their brown sugar latte in exchange for unlimited Bragels and lattes.

Surprisingly, the Oshtemo coffee shop got a reply from the band’s management turning down the offer and shared it online.

“While your offer of ‘unlimited Bragels and lattes’ is generous, appearance fees start at $500,000,” the letter wrote. “If this meets your budget, we may be able to arrange an appearance in the future. We do ask for 12 months notice.”

Def Leppard are currently on a Stadium Tour with co-headlining act Mötley Crüe. They’ve played in the large sports arenas like Citi Field in New York City on June 24, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on June 25 and the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 28.

Def Leppard are currently on their ongoing Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe.

In other Def Leppard news, the rockers went ultra-glam with their latest range of merchandise: scented candles and beauty products.