Def Leppard put the glam back into glam rock with new range of scented candles and beauty products

1980s British rock icons Def Leppard have announced a new beauty range, giving a whole new meaning to the term “glam rock”. Featuring a host of new cosmetic products, including a range of three scented candles, fans can get closer to the band than ever before.

READ MORE: Slash Announces VR Concert Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators

The members of Sheffield-based glam band Def Leppard have unveiled their latest development this week, showcasing a new line of glam rock-inspired beauty products. Available through the brand Rock and Roll Beauty, the latest development comes following the band’s twelfth studio album, Diamond Star Halos, which was released last month.

Entirely vegan and cruelty-free, the new cosmetic products are ideal for any fan looking to channel their inner 1980s rocker, with each product coming lavished in the band’s signature artwork.

Advertisement

Eyeshadow pallets and sticks, lipsticks, eyeliners, blush and highlighters are just a few of the new cosmetics involved, alongside accessories including nail decals, blending sponges, makeup bags and brush sets.

Surprisingly affordable in comparison to many other beauty brands on the market, the price range for the new line varies from approximately $10 to $25 although, unsurprisingly, many of the items have already sold out.

Alongside the cosmetic elements in the launch, home accessories seem to have also made it into the range, with a set of three Def Leppard scented candles being available for purchase – all sporting their own signature glam rock scents, of course.

According to the website, the black candle obtains a soft blend of citrus, cedarwood, amber and white musk, while the pink alternative combines honey tea, apricot, floral blossoms and citrus. The final candle, aptly named the “Hysteria”, on the other hand, combines richer tones of holiday spice, earthen herbals, amber and woodland fir for a more masculine scent.

Remaining products of the new line can be found at Rock and Roll Beauty.

The band’s stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts is currently underway. Tickets can be found on the band’s site.