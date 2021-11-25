Just in time for Christmas – the Deftones Cannabis Collection is here

Metal band Deftones have announced the launch of their own line of marijuana products, including buds, edible gummies and some disposable vapes.

The band have previously offered fans Deftones beer and tequila, however this is their first foray into the more smokable side of things. “Throughout our career, it has been an ongoing mission to provide our fans with quality products. Whether it’s music, beer, or tequila, we put in the time, care and effort to make sure we’re delivering merchandise to the market that has been thoroughly scrutinised by all of us. The obvious next step in this progression is cannabis,” they wrote on Instagram.

The cannabis is being produced in partnership with Golden Barn, a California-based company that produces CO2-extracted cannabis. The first edition of the line is packaged in The Passenger Box, a reference to a track from their acclaimed 2000 album White Pony. The box is branded with the pony from that LP’s artwork.

Guitarist Stephen Carpenter gave an overview of The Passenger Box, also on Instagram – take a look below.

Response from fans has been generally positive. One fan gave thanks to the heavens for Deftones’ decision to buck recent tie-in product trends, writing: “THANK GOD IT’S NOT NFTS” below the announcement. You can check out @DeftonesCannabis on Instagram for updates on its availability.

Relatedly, Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno recently commented on Carpenter’s unique worldview, saying that his flat-earth beliefs are at least somewhat attributable to his cannabis consumption. “The weed probably has a ‘lil bit to do with his conspiracies and this and that… sitting at home, just looking on whatever sites he looks at. Probably doesn’t help being smoked out,” Moreno stated.