Deftones, Slipknot and System Of A Down are the most popular metal bands people have sex to, new study reveals

Deftones, Slipknot and System Of A Down have been revealed as the top three metal bands that people play when having sex, according to a new study.

The results were uncovered by online doctor and prescription service, Ziphealth. The company surveyed 1,000 people on both their sex lives and their music streaming choices to reveal what songs, artists and genres people are adding to their sex playlists.

Deftones also land at number three on the top 10 list of artists featured in sex playlists from across all genres, which also included Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and others. The Weeknd sits in the number one spot overall. Elsewhere, the study reveals that Arctic Monkeys, TV Girl and Mac DeMarco make the top three most popular for indie rock.

When it comes to playlist keywords, those with “BDSM” in the title most popularly featured Nine Inch Nails’ track, Closer. Deftones also were the fourth most popular artist to feature in BDSM playlists, with artists such as The 1975 along with Swift and Del Rey to feature in playlists with the word “sex” in them.

Interestingly, those who said they listened to country music during sex were the most likely to have participated in an orgy (22 percent), and they were also the most likely to say they rarely or never use protection (61 percent).

Further stats reveal that people who tended to listen to metal during sex were the most likely to have a fetish (72 percent), and you may want to check on your friends if they’re fans of the following genres – those who listened to reggae were the most likely to cry during sex (38 percent), followed by those who listen to folk and blues (both 33 percent).

To find out more, you can view the full study from ZipHealth.