“Six security guards come, and they’re like, ‘Sir, you need to come with us’”: Deryck Whibley has a “bone to pick” with Don Henley after he was thrown out of an Eagles show for filming

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley has slammed the Eagles for demanding a no-phone policy at their concerts without footing the bill for phone locking services like Yondr.

Speaking on his Walking Disaster Short Story podcast, Whibley recounts the time he got booted from the band’s concert after attempting to film a snippet of the show, saying “I have a bone to pick with the Eagles.”

The singer notes how the concert began with announcements urging audience members to refrain from using their phones: “A thing comes up on the screen, and it just says, ‘Oh, by the way, ladies and gentlemen, we don’t want you to stand up during the show, we don’t want you to use your phones, we don’t want you to take any pictures, we don’t want you to take any video.’”

“So, I thought, ‘This can’t be serious though, right? Is anybody going to listen to this?’ Sure enough, the lights go out, crowd cheers, everybody’s phone goes up – the whole arena.”

“For the rest of the night, everybody’s filming, and these security guards just keep coming through the aisles, just flashing lights at people, yelling, just interrupting the whole show the whole night,” he adds. “Everybody in the audience is getting pissed. I can see it across the arena.”

Things took a turn for the worse when Whibley attempted to capture Joe Walsh’s performance: “Within 5 seconds, all of a sudden, security again, flashing on me, ‘No videos, no photos. Just put your phone down! Put your phone down!’” he recalls.

“So, I turned over, and I had my phone on him, and I guess he didn’t like that, and he started freaking out. He’s like, ‘Get out of your seat! Get out! Get out!’ I’m like, ‘Am I really getting kicked out of an Eagles concert at this point in my life? I’m not even drunk here. What’s going on?’ Five minutes later, about six security guards come, and they’re like, ‘Sir, you need to come with me.’ I’m now being kicked out of the Eagles’ fucking concert.”

Outside, a shocked Whibley was told that Don Henley regularly monitors YouTube for unauthorised audience-filmed concert footage, and that security guards could be fired if videos were found.

“My first thought is, ‘What the fuck is Don Henley doing with his life?” he says. “This guy’s worth ungodly amounts of money. Is he sitting at the Ritz-Carlton after the show on YouTube going ‘Oh, gotta call my manager, getting some poor guy fired from the Phoenix Arena because there’s a YouTube video?’”

“I mean, I get it. I’m a performer. I don’t like seeing a sea of phones out there. But you know what? The world is fucking changing, man. That’s just the way it is. And if you don’t like it, I understand, and I respect that. But pay for the service [where] people have to put their phones in the thing.”

“You don’t want to pay for that. That’s the thing that bothered me. You don’t want to pay for it. You want to tell people how they’re supposed to enjoy their night and how to have a good time.”