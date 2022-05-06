Dolly Parton sets her sights on Rolling Stones collab: “I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction’”

Dolly Parton, who was voted into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has some A-list collaborators in mind for the rock album that she intends to release sometime in the future.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Jolene hitmaker revealed that she’s “always wanted to do a great rock album”, and what better way to do so than to enlist the help of one of the greatest rock bands of all time — the Rolling Stones.

“I love the Rolling Stones. I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction,’” said Parton, who had attempted to bow out of the nomination at first because she felt she was undeserving of the honour. “That’s one of my husband’s favourite songs. And I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it.”

“I’m hoping we’re both around long enough when I get to doing this record that he’ll come sing with me, and I may have to use The Rolling Stones to play behind me…Now I may have to call my album Rock Star!”

More than just a song though, Parton also mentioned that she’s considering having various rock bands feature on her album, saying: “I thought about writing a song called ‘Rock of Ages,’ where I get all the great old rock ‘n’ rollers, the people that I have always admired and respected.”

“I didn’t follow rock music that much, but my husband is a rock ‘n’ roll freak. He loves all the groups and all the great stuff. I just liked certain records. I may do up a version of something like [Lynyrd Skynyrd’s] ‘Free Bird’ and do my own versions of some classic things that I think would make good rock ‘n’ roll songs.”

While the 76-year old singer-songwriter is still unsure if she’ll attend the induction ceremony this November, she shared that if she does, she will sing the hardest rock ‘n’ roll song she can muster just to show that she can do it.

“I don’t know what I’ll do. … But I’ll do something to make it fun,” said Parton.