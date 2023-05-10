Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album stars the Beatles, Peter Frampton, Sting and (a whole lot) more

Dolly Parton’s long-awaited rock album is finally on its way, and it features an absolute cracking cast you wouldn’t want to miss.

The country icon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, when she announced her intention to record a rock album, saying “I don’t know when, but I will do one.”

Aptly titled Rockstar, Parton’s upcoming record boasts a whopping 30 songs featuring nine original tracks and 21 classic rock anthems, including Purple Rain and We Are the Champions.

The album’s impressive roster of collaborators also reads like the guestlist of a rock gala, with names like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Sting, P!nk, Debbie Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton and Kid Rock making an appearance.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Parton said of the release. “I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Rockstar is set for global release on 17 November via Butterfly Records. The album will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set and via digital download and on all streaming services. Pre-orders are now open.

Meanwhile, World on Fire, the lead original track from the record will debut on 11 May.

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write,” Dolly said. “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

01. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

02. World on Fire

03. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

04. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

05. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

06. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

07. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

08. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

09. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)