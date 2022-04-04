Dream Theater win Best Metal Performance at the 2022 Grammys: “For fans of prog metal, stay true to your art. It’s alive and well”

Yesterday (3 April), prog-metal frontrunners Dream Theater won their first-ever Grammy for The Alien, a track from their 2021 album A View From The Top Of The World, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Said guitarist and founding member John Petrucci when he accepted the award on the band’s behalf, “this is absolutely insane.”

“On behalf of the entire band, I’d like to thank the Recording Academy and everybody who voted for us.”

Petrucci expressed his feelings about the band’s journey during his speech, noting that the band’s unique approach to their music paid off in the end.

“You know, they used to tell us our songs were way too long, we used weird time signatures and there were too many guitar solos. In fact, this song is in 17/8, so try to tap your foot to it. But we just won a Grammy, so I’m glad we didn’t listen.”

“For fans of prog and prog metal, stay true to your art. It’s alive and well,” Petrucci said.

Other nominees for the Best Metal Performance award were Deftones’ Genesis, Gojira’s Amazonia, Mastodon’s Pushing The Tides and Rob Zombie’s The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition).

Dream Theater later posted a tweet earlier today (4 April) to share the news by attaching a clip of the awards reel, captioned: “Our song The Alien just won Best Metal Performance at the Grammy Awards – to all the Dream Theater fans around the world, you guys rock, we love you – this award is for you!”

This is insane!!! Our song 'The Alien' just won Best Metal Performance at the Grammy Awards – to all the Dream Theater fans around the world, you guys rock, we love you – this award is for you!#GRAMMYs #DreamTheater #TheAlien @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/ufrO9QldVI — Dream Theater (@dreamtheaternet) April 3, 2022

A View from the Top of the World is the band’s fifteenth studio album released in October 2021. Produced by Petrucci, it is Dream Theater’s first album to be recorded at DTHQ (Dream Theater Headquarters) the band’s private studio.