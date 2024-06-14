“Do you put out a record or just keep putting out singles? I don’t know the right answer”: Duff McKagan says Guns N’ Roses are working on new music, but are unsure on how to release it

There’s new Guns N’ Roses music on the horizon, according to bassist Duff McKagan, but in what format?

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on Wednesday (12 June) McKagan is asked if the band would ever release new material again as opposed to just reworking older songs.

McKagan replies, “Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. There’s new material. I don’t know how we’re gonna put it out. I think that’s a question too. Like, do you put out a record? Do you just keep putting out singles? I don’t know what the right answer is there in this day and age.”

The last time Guns N’ Roses released a studio album was with Chinese Democracy in 2008, before streaming altered the way music is released and consumed. From the band’s classic lineup, it only featured frontman Axl Rose, but McKagan and guitarist Slash reunited with Rose in 2016.

At present, the trio are joined by long-serving Dizzy Reed on keyboard, Richard Fortus on guitar, drummer Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese on keyboard and synth.

Guns N’ Roses have released a few standalone singles in recent years, reworks of songs from the last few decades, but have not made any formal announcements about another album or any entirely new material to date. The band’s last release was The General, complete with a trippy AI-generated music video, which came out as a single in December last year and was conceived during the Chinese Democracy sessions.

That said, however, Slash did mention last month that the band are “trying” to make a new album. He said, “Guns N’ Roses are trying to make their own record and I’m working with them in that capacity but this didn’t involve anyone else.”

So, while there are no guarantees, another Guns N’ Roses album could be in the works. Watch this space…