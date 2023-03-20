An Ed Sheeran docu-series is coming to Disney+ which is “a searingly honest view into his private life”

The singer and guitarist is due to release his forthcoming record, Subtract (stylised as -), in May this year.

A four-part documentary series on Ed Sheeran’s private life and music career is coming to Disney+ this Spring.

The series, which is titled ​​Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, is set to launch on 3 May, and will offer “a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music,” according to NME.

The series will arrive just two days prior to his new record – (Subtract), which is a central theme throughout the series. The album is set to be the final record in his collection of albums titled by mathematic symbols.

As well as this, some of the life-altering struggles the singer has faced in recent times will also be addressed, such as the loss of his friend and music industry figure Jamal Edwards, and his wife Cherry Seaborn being diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant.

It will blend “exclusive, never-before-seen” personal archives, with present-day actuality, authentic interviews, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, according to a statement via NME. Sheeran said of the docu-series,“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting.

“Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it,” he concluded.

You can watch the trailer below:

Sheeran is also set to embark on a UK and European tour later this month, find out more at EdSheeran.com.