Ed Sheeran plays surprise show at UK primary school and donates five guitars

Pupils at Fairlight Primary and Nursery School in Brighton were treated to a surprise performance from Ed Sheeran last week. The pop artist also donated five guitars during his visit, and gave an inspirational speech.

The visit was kept secret up until short notice, with some members of staff only finding out details about their special VIP guest until the day before his appearance.

A collection of photos and some video footage has been shared online, but it appears no details on what guitars exactly he gave away have been made available, though we suspect it may well have been a Martin or two – Sheeran’s primary choice of acoustic.

According to the BBC, the visit was organised by Create Music, a project run by the Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival which aims to provide inclusive music and arts education.

Take a look below:

🎸We got Shivers! The one and only @edsheeran visited Create Music at Fairlight School in Brighton today! 💚Ed met the students, performed a short set and even donated guitars to help us support other young people on their musical journey. Thanks Ed – today was Perfect! pic.twitter.com/1HIdjiuRu6 — Create Music (@createmusicUK) May 10, 2024

Head teacher, Damien Jordan, said Sheeran spoke about his career and the importance of music education with the pupils. “I was told that a famous singer wanted to see the music classes at the school,” he told BBC Radio Sussex.

“I joked with the children that I had brought my mate along, and Ed Sheeran was there. Their faces were amazing when we opened the door. He was absolutely brilliant, an amazing person and very humble.”

Photographer, Sadie Avard, captured the event and has since wrote on Instagram (via NME) that Sheeran’s main message “was not to be disillusioned by school if you don’t [quite] fit the expectations of academic life”.

Peter Chivers, director of Create Music, also told the BBC, “Ed shares our belief that lives can be transformed by the power of music. We are so grateful for his support and for the generous donation of instruments to help other budding musicians on their way.”

