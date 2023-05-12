Ed Sheeran is selling his Lowden signature guitars in the US for the first time through Amazon

All Sheeran by Lowden guitars are made in Lowden’s new purpose-built factory

The range, which was put together by Northern Ireland-based makers, is targeted at a new wave of aspiring guitarists

Ed Sheeran has made his range of Lowden signature guitars available to fans in the US through Amazon.

Sheeran By Lowden has previously been available in the US through dealers, but never through global marketplaces like Amazon.

The guitars are largely designed for beginner players who usually can’t afford top quality instruments.

Customers will get to bag most models from the collection including the beginner-friendly S01 and S02, the solid cedar-topped W03 and even the LR Baggs-equipped Tour Edition.

More information about the models, prices and how they’re made can be found over on the Lowden website.

Most recently, Sheeran triumphed in a copyright infringement lawsuit that claimed his track Thinking Out Loud copied the sheet music from the Marvin Gaye classic Let’s Get It On.

Speaking to ABC News outside the courtroom afterwards, Sheeran said of the verdict: “I’m obviously very happy with the outcome of the case. And it looks like I’m not having to retire from my day job after all.”

“But at the same time, I’m unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.”