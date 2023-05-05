Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud lawsuit: “I’m not having to retire from my day job after all”

Ed Sheeran has prevailed in a copyright infringement lawsuit that claimed his track Thinking Out Loud copied the sheet music from the Marvin Gaye classic Let’s Get It On.

Following three hours of deliberation on a case that also saw Sheeran playing and singing in court, a Manhattan jury found that Sheeran’s track had been independently created, and did not include elements of Gaye’s song. Speaking to ABC News outside the courtroom, Sheeran said of the verdict: “I’m obviously very happy with the outcome of the case. And it looks like I’m not having to retire from my day job after all.”

“But at the same time, I’m unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.”

The lawsuit was brought by the family of Let’s Get It On‘s late co-writer, Ed Townsend, claiming that Sheeran’s song copied the rhythm, chord progression and other elements of Gaye’s 1973 track. The prosecution also displayed a video of Sheeran playing a mash-up of Thinking Out Loud and Let’s Get It On at a concert as their “smoking gun,” claiming that it displayed the infringing similarities.

The viewing prompted Sheeran to tell the court, “If I had done what you’re accusing me of doing I’d be quite an idiot to stand on stage in front of 25,000 people.”