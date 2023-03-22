Ed Sheeran says he won’t release his final album until after his death

Ed Sheeran revealed his last album will come out after he’s dead.

The singer said it will be an ongoing project throughout his life which fans will only hear once he’s passed.

Sheeran told Rolling Stone: “I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there.

“And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”

Sheeran says another set of albums based on symbols are in the works too.

With at least another four in mind – although the theme is still a secret – the last of which will be his posthumous body of work.

The singer continued: “I spent so long with people laughing about me making music. Everyone saw me as a joke, and no one thought I could do it. And I think that’s still the drive.

“There’s still this need to prove myself. And I’m still kind of not taken seriously. If you were to speak to any sort of muso, �‘Oh, I love my left-of-centre music,’ I’m the punchline to what bad pop music is.”

The star’s upcoming album, Subtract, will be out on 5 May and marks the end of his mathematical album series.

Before that came 2021’s Equals, which followed Divide (2017), Multiply (2014) and Plus (2011).

Subtract was co-produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and has “no filter”, according to Sheeran.

So far the tracklist has been released, and the album is available to pre-order now.