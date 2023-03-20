Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough credits classic rock icons for inspiring her performance as fictional rock star Daisy Jones

The story of Daisy Jones & The Six draws inspiration from the romantic fiascos of Fleetwood Mac.

Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has credited classic rock icons such as Janis Joplin and Led Zeppelin for inspiring her portrayal of the fictitious rock star Daisy Jones in a new Amazon Prime series.

Keough plays the role of Daisy Jones in the new “rockumentary”, Daisy Jones & The Six, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime now. The series, adapted from the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, draws inspiration from the romantic complexities of Fleetwood Mac in the late ‘70s.

In an interview with net-a-porter, Keough revealed the rockers she studied to help her get into character. She said: “I was like, ‘I’m not going to exclusively look at women; I want to look at Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix’.”

She continued, “I pulled influence from men because I felt like Daisy was ahead of her time, in terms of how open and how willing she was to go into a space and be confident. I think that was really hard for women to do.

“I watched so many videos of [singers] in that era to get a sense of their movements,” she added. “There wasn’t the freedom there is now for women, and that is evident in how they behaved on stage. It was much more restricted in the 1970s, so I struggled with that because my body movements are so inherently of my generation.”

You can watch the trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six below: