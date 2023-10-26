Emily Eavis hints at two female headliners for Glastonbury 2024, says legend slot will be a female act

Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis has teased that next year’s line-up could feature two female headliners.

2024’s edition of the event is set to take place between 16-30 June, with ticket sales opening next week. No acts have been announced at the time of writing.

Asked about the festival line-up on the latest episode of the Sidetracked with Annie and Nick podcast, Eavis says: “2024 is still a little up in the air. I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July.”

“This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer, and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible’. Thank God we held the slot.”

Glastonbury has long been criticised for its lack of gender diversity, with this year’s event headlined by all-male acts: Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John.

“Our problem was that I’d been so outspoken about it that having a year where there wasn’t a female [headliner] sent people a bit mad, or some people,” Eavis says. “And actually, we did have a female [but] she pulled out and we replaced them with Guns [N’ Roses] on the Saturday.”

“I’m always trying to make it the most balanced, diverse bill,” she continues. “It is difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners. But we’re also creating them. We’re putting the bands and female artists on smaller stages and bringing them through all the time so I feel like the pool is going to be bigger soon.

“And who knows? Next year we might get two [female headliners]. And certainly, I can say that the legend [slot] is female.”