Eric Clapton’s 1968 Martin acoustic fetches $625,000 at auction

Other guitars owned and player by Amy Winehouse, David Gilmour and The Edge also sold at the auction.

By Daniel Seah
Eric Clapton backstage
Photo: Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music / Getty

Eric Clapton’s 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic, which the guitarist played in Derek And The Dominos, has sold at auction for $625,000.

The guitar, originally expected to fetch between $300,000 to $500,000, was listed as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll event last week (19 November) where guitars owned by the likes of Elvis Presley, David Gilmour and Amy Winehouse also sold.

Eric Clapton's Martin D-45
Eric Clapton’s Martin D-45 Acoustic at Julien’s Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll 2021 auction event, Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

According to Rolling Stone, the auction of rock artefacts raked a whopping $5 million in total. Clapton’s ’68 Martin also made it to the top 20 most expensive guitars sold, though it sits much lower than Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E (played on Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged concert) which sold for a record $6 million last year.

In recent news, Clapton has been making headlines for his anti-vaccination stance rather than his music, having participated in music projects with Van Morrison criticising lockdown rules and “refused” to play concerts where COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The likes of Brian May, Robert Cray and Sting have all expressed their disagreement with Clapton’s stance against COVID-19 vaccinations.

Most recently, Clapton sat for an interview with anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr, where he claimed that the criticism he has received for spreading misinformation about vaccinations is an “affirmation” that he is “doing the right thing”.

