Eric Clapton booed for Jurgen Klopp tribute during Liverpool concert

Eric Clapton‘s tribute to outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was met with a mixed response at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night (11 May), with some fans booing.

The artist is currently on a UK tour and at one point during the tour’s second night in Liverpool, he began playing the opening bars of You’ll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool F.C.’s matchday anthem, whose title even appears in the club’s coat of arms.

However, the show had attracted a mix of Liverpool and Everton fans, meaning the brief snippet of the Rodgers and Hammerstein song popularised by Gerry and the Pacemakers didn’t go down well with everyone. Some of the Everton supporters even started booing.

Nonetheless, Clapton declared “For Jurgen!” at the end of the brief rendition, which according to attendees was one of the only occasions he spoke during the two hour show.

Klopp himself will be appearing at the M&S Bank Arena later this month in an event organised to commemorate his nine-year tenure as Liverpool’s manager.

Meanwhile, in March, former Triumph guitarist Rik Emmett shared his thoughts on Clapton’s supposedly “narrow palette” as far as his guitar playing is concerned.

Speaking with MisplacedStraws about his own guitar career and influences, Emmett said that while Slowhand might be “God” to some, the musician might actually end up “being a better R&B singer” instead.

“They go, well, ‘Eric Clapton is God’. I go, ‘well, Clapton, actually, he might’ve ended up being a better R&B singer’,” says Emmett. “His guitar playing is a fairly narrow kind of a palette, if you think of those three guys that came out of the Yardbirds, [Jeff] Beck, Clapton, [Jimmy] Page.”

“Eric was the narrowest of them all. He was the most old-school blues with a lot of stuff that was, well, okay, but come on now, that’s an Albert King lick, there’s things that he lifted that he kind of stayed with all of his career, which is not to say that he didn’t write good songs that weren’t like that. I’m not putting them down,” Emmett continues.

“What about Jimmy Page? Well, he expanded a lot more than Clapton did. Then what about Jeff Beck? Well, he expanded the most. He was the most creative of them all in terms of what he made his hands do on an electric guitar.”