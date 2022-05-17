Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19, postpones European concerts

Eric Clapton has postponed several European concerts on his current tour in the wake of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The guitarist’s team notified fans that the shows would be postponed in a Facebook post that said: “Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

“He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

As a result, Clapton’s 17 May concert in Zurich, Switzerland and 18 May concert in Milan, Italy have been postponed.

Clapton hopes to resume touring on 20 May, when he plays in Bologna, Italy. The outspoken vaccine critic, has only played two stops of his European tour so far.

The guitarist has attracted heavy criticism for comments made over the last year, which include spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, speaking to anti-vaccine advocate and conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr, and citing the controversial Mass Formation Hypnosis theory to explain why people are happy to be jabbed.

Clapton sought to rephrase his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines by saying in January, “…one thing about the thing I would like to make clear – because I have to keep reestablishing it – is I’m neither anti or pro. I’m freedom of choice, really, and respect for other people, and kindness, and the things that used to motivate, or were things to aspire to.

“Aspirations towards goodness. And… in an abstract way, religion – I believe in God and I think there’s a purpose. And this seems to be my purpose for the moment.”

He is set to release a documentary, Nothing But The Blues, next month (June) accompanied by a soundtrack featuring 17 previously unreleased live performances. A super deluxe, limited edition boxed set, 2-LP, CD, Blu-Ray and DVD of the documentary are all available digitally and are set for release on June 24.