Eric Clapton says this young guitarist plays “like nobody else”

Eric Clapton might have a lot of praise for guitar icons such as Jeff Beck and Jimi Hendrix, but there’s one modern player he’s particularly fond of too.

In a new interview, Clapton has praised indie artist Mk.gee, stating that he plays “like nobody else”. Since embarking on a music career in 2017, Mk.gee has released a number of EPs, with his debut studio album, Two Star & The Dream Police landing back in January this year.

Speaking to The Real Music Observer, Clapton says [via Guitar World]: “Mk.gee kinda sits in a bit of a pop category for me, right. But it’s unique, and he has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else.”

He adds, “And he can do it live. I think he goes into… I used to have one of these things… a Tascam? It’s a four-track recording cassette machine. He uses that as a preamp…

“My daughter turned me on [to Mk.gee], and I trust her taste. And not only that, we’re [referring to the guitar scene and the music industry] safe. The same when I first saw Prince, it was like we’re safe.”

Going on to ponder how artists like Mk.gee fly under the radar, he adds, “Just to know it’s there [artists like Mk.gee] is enough. It’s always been like that. There’s always been like 75 percent blab-flab-pop, and then there’s if you just lift the edge of the carpet, there’s this [good] thing going on.”

Earlier this year, Clapton was one of 60 ‘guitar heroes’ to contribute to Mark Knopfler’s Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero – a reinvention of Knopfler’s epic 1983 instrumental of the same name, with proceeds from the single donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The star-studded list of collaborators also included Nile Rodgers, Bruce Springsteen, Queen’s Brian May, Slash, Ronnie Wood, Joan Jett and even Jeff Beck, whose contribution marked his final ever recording on guitar.