Eric Clapton says that he and Roger Waters are “brothers” and that his political statements require “a lot of guts, and he suffers for it terribly”

Eric Clapton has shown his support for Roger Waters, stating that it takes “guts” to share political opinions such as his.

Waters has been criticised for both comments regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and insensitive imagery used during his concerts. He notably was in trouble with German authorities last year for wearing a Nazi SS-style uniform during his shows in the country. Clapton has also been criticised for his political views, and has shown support for controversial political figures such as Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Asked in an interview with The Real Music Observer what he thinks when people say he “should stick to music” rather than getting involved in political matters, Clapton replies, “I don’t respond to the word ‘should’ very well. Anyone that tells me what I should be doing, I’m going to do the opposite. Not just out of spite, but because who are they to tell me how to live my life? I don’t interfere with them!

“I love Roger [Waters] you know, I love him, we are brothers and he goes his way about it, and it takes a lot of guts, and he suffers from it terribly. I’ve seen him sit on the window ledge in tears and say ‘It’s morning here in Manhattan and I’m in tears again’, you know?”

He adds, “I can’t do that, I am on the verge of tears a lot when I think about what’s going on and the evil there is, but I also have to carry a positive message of hope, and he does too. Music is a healing agent. I believe that there is a system of thinking about how you conduct yourself in that realm, and to be responsible not to offend people.

“Gandhi had it down, but I don’t really want to follow his path, because if he wanted people to follow his thinking he would go on a starvation diet and he would risk his life and that’s when they knew he was serious. A lot of people really don’t expect me or Roger to stick to what we say, but we do. And I think I have a responsibility because of what I told you earlier that I’m there carrying a message of hope, for love, peace and freedom you know that’s my responsibility as a musician.”

Watch the interview below: