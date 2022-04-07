Eric Johnson drops two new songs from two upcoming albums

Eric Johnson has released two new songs, each from a pair of albums he plans to release on 29 July.

The first is an instrumental piece named Soundtrack Life, taken from The Book of Making, while Yesterday Meets Today is the title track of the second LP.

The Cliffs of Dover guitarist stated that he spent much of the pandemic exploring his archive of partially written material, which resulted in the completion of pieces that span 25 years of his creative history.

“Every time I make a record, I usually end up making two records; stashing away some of the pieces I didn’t use in the vault,” Johnson explains.

Johnson also notes that Soundtrack Life had been around since 2017, explaining that “it sounds like classic me, I think what people might expect from me.”

“While some of the other stuff is a little off the beaten path, it’s always been in my heart and in my repertoire since I was a kid. But that doesn’t necessarily mean people associate that [style of playing] with me.

“As life’s road over the last couple of years has been unpredictable for all of us, I truly believe it leads to a brighter road of possibilities.”

The double release marks the 19th and 20th albums that the virtuoso has released over his 40 year career, which also saw him take home a Grammy in 1992 for his instrumental masterwork, Cliffs of Dover.

Johnson will also be hitting the road in February 2023, on the Treasure Tour, which will take him across a number of venues in the United States.

As for the two upcoming records, Johnson has yet to reveal their release dates.