Fans speculate new release after Blink-182 wipes Instagram account (and more)

Blink-182 has simultaneously confused and intrigued fans in what appears to be an attempt to wipe out their presence on the internet.

Without warning, the All the Small Things hitmakers have deleted every single post on their official Instagram page. They have also cleared their website of all content except for a landing page that features an animation of the band’s rabbit mascot along with the words “under construction”.

Scrolling to the bottom of the site reveals a cryptic message, “Hard at work! Check back soon.”

The band’s latest digital wipe has sparked speculations among fans that new Blink-182 music is in the works. Their most recent release is the 2020 pandemic-themed single Quarantine, while their last studio album Nine came out in 2019.

All of the group’s social media profile pictures have also been updated with their early black-and-white smiley face logo while their bios now read “Crappy Punk Rock since 1992”.

Adding fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a series of billboards in Manhattan advertising something called “182 Industries”. The poster reads “Your future is cumming…in the blink of an eye” and includes a website link onehundredeightytwo.com that redirects users to the official Blink-182 website when entered.

If that isn’t enough to convince you that something huge is brewing behind the scenes, NME notes that the band’s official Twitter account has been liking a bunch of old posts from 2013. Those tweets mostly revolve around what the band would look like in ten years i.e. 2023.

Fans have been buzzing about a reunion with the original members after Mark Hoppus revealed earlier this year that he has reconciled with estranged ex-member and guitarist Tom DeLonge (who left the band in 2015).

In an interview with People, Hoppus described how DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker had visited him at home while he was recovering from chemotherapy: “It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” he said.

“It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

The bassist added that he’s “open to whatever the next phase of Blink is.”