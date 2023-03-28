Fender announces 2023 class of Fender Next artists including Samm Henshaw, Momma and more 

The annual artist development programme recognises rising musicians in the world of guitar.

Fender has today (28 March) announced its 2023 class of Fender Next artists, including names such as Momma, Samm Henshaw and more.

The annual Fender Next programme recognises up and coming talent in the world of guitar, that are pushing our beloved instrument forwards within music and culture. This year marks its fifth instalment, with previous artist alumni being Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, Wet Leg and others.

25 artists have been chosen from across North America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Latin America. This year’s Fender Next artists are:

Dayglow (US)

Cafune (US)

Jean Dawson (US)

Bartees Strange (US)

Adi Oasis (US)

Momma (US)

Wallice (US)

Yahritza y Su Esencia (US)

DannyLux (US)

Devon Gilfillian (US)

49 Winchester (US)

Cecilia Castleman (US)

Luna Li (CA)

Bratty (MX)

Samm Henshaw (UK)

The Mysterines (UK)

Ruti (UK)

Deyaz (UK)

Tommy Lefroy (UK)

Grentperez (AU)

Ruel (AU)

BREIMEN (JP)

Chili Beans. (JP)

Sunset Rollercoaster (TW)

Wen Zhaojie (CN)

Artists involved in Fender Next receive a welcome pack which includes a guitar from the Player Series, loaded with a commemorative gold pickguard, a Custom Fender Road Case and guitar strap, a Mustang Micro, a pedal from Fender’s Hammertone TM series (which will be selected to match to each artists unique sound), as well as PreSonus HD9: Professional Monitoring Headphones.

Those involved will be boosted through Fender’s marketing and social content on TikTok and Instagram, as well as being included on official Fender playlists on music streaming services.

To check out more from this year’s artists, check out the Fender Next playlist on Spotify.