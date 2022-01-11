Final Pavement record Terror Twilight to get huge 45-track reissue

Terror Twilight, the final album by the recently-reunited Pavement, is set to be reissued as Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal this April, in a massive 45-track 4LP / 2CD version.

The reissued version of the 1999 album features 28 unreleased songs, with the physical LP and CD editions being joined by a book of never-before-seen photographs and commentary from the band members themselves. It will land on 8 April this year via Matador. The unreleased material is a mix of unused songs, rough tracks, demos and live versions.

The announcement follows the news that all five members of Pavement – Stephen Malkmus, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West – will reunite to play their first shows since 2010 this year. The band is set to begin a trek of the US, UK and Europe in September.

Ahead of the release, a video for the never-before-heard track Be The Hook has been released – check it out below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNbAEIyoOIE

The enormous tracklist of Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal can be seen in full below. Every track from Side D and onwards has never been heard before, as well as Side B’s fifth track Shagbag.

LP1 – Side A

1 – Platform Blues

2 – The Hexx

3 – You Are a Light

4 – Cream of Gold

5 – Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 – Side B

1 – Billie

2 – Folk Jam

3 – Major Leagues

4 – Carrot Rope

5 – Shagbag

6 – Speak, See, Remember

7 – Spit On a Stranger

LP2 – Side C

1 – The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

2 – Rooftop Gambler

3 – Your Time to Change

4 – Stub Your Toe

5 – Major Leagues (Demo Version)

6 – Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 – Side D

1 – Carrot Rope (SM Demo)

2 – Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo)

3 – Billy (SM Demo)

4 – Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo)

5 – You Are a Light (SM Demo)

6 – Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine)

7 – Cream of Gold (SM Demo)

LP3 – Side E

1 – Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo)

2 – Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo)

3 – You Are a Light (Echo Canyon)

4 – Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon)

5 – Folk Jam (Echo Canyon)

LP3 – Side F

1 – Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon)

2 – Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon)

3 – The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon)

4 – Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon)

5 – Be the Hook

LP4 – Side G

1 – You Are a Light (Jackpot!)

2 – Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM)

3 – Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine)

4 – For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine)

5 – Frontwards (Live)

LP4 – Side H

1 – Platform Blues (Live)

2 – The Hexx (Live)

3 – You Are a Light (Live)

4 – Folk Jam (Live)

5 – Sinister Purpose (Live)