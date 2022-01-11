Final Pavement record Terror Twilight to get huge 45-track reissue

Terror Twilight, the final album by the recently-reunited Pavement, is set to be reissued as Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal this April, in a massive 45-track 4LP / 2CD version.
The reissued version of the 1999 album features 28 unreleased songs, with the physical LP and CD editions being joined by a book of never-before-seen photographs and commentary from the band members themselves. It will land on 8 April this year via Matador. The unreleased material is a mix of unused songs, rough tracks, demos and live versions.
The announcement follows the news that all five members of Pavement – Stephen Malkmus, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West – will reunite to play their first shows since 2010 this year. The band is set to begin a trek of the US, UK and Europe in September.
Ahead of the release, a video for the never-before-heard track Be The Hook has been released – check it out below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNbAEIyoOIE
The enormous tracklist of Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal can be seen in full below. Every track from Side D and onwards has never been heard before, as well as Side B’s fifth track Shagbag.
LP1 – Side A
1 – Platform Blues
2 – The Hexx
3 – You Are a Light
4 – Cream of Gold
5 – Ann Don’t Cry
LP1 – Side B
1 – Billie
2 – Folk Jam
3 – Major Leagues
4 – Carrot Rope
5 – Shagbag
6 – Speak, See, Remember
7 – Spit On a Stranger
LP2 – Side C
1 – The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade
2 – Rooftop Gambler
3 – Your Time to Change
4 – Stub Your Toe
5 – Major Leagues (Demo Version)
6 – Decouvert de Soleil
LP2 – Side D
1 – Carrot Rope (SM Demo)
2 – Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo)
3 – Billy (SM Demo)
4 – Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo)
5 – You Are a Light (SM Demo)
6 – Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine)
7 – Cream of Gold (SM Demo)
LP3 – Side E
1 – Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo)
2 – Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo)
3 – You Are a Light (Echo Canyon)
4 – Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon)
5 – Folk Jam (Echo Canyon)
LP3 – Side F
1 – Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon)
2 – Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon)
3 – The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon)
4 – Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon)
5 – Be the Hook
LP4 – Side G
1 – You Are a Light (Jackpot!)
2 – Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM)
3 – Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine)
4 – For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine)
5 – Frontwards (Live)
LP4 – Side H
1 – Platform Blues (Live)
2 – The Hexx (Live)
3 – You Are a Light (Live)
4 – Folk Jam (Live)
5 – Sinister Purpose (Live)