Foo Fighters announce two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and LA

The bandmates of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, along with his family, have announced two tribute concerts in his honour: one in Wembley Stadium in the UK, and one in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The shows’ lineups have not been announced, however, the band announced that they would feature an “all star” selection of artists.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” writes the band in a press release. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon – his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

The shows are scheduled to take place on 3 September at Wembley Stadium, and on 27 September at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Hawkins passed away in March at the age of 50, while the band was on tour in South America. Following his untimely passing, the band cancelled their upcoming tour dates. They wrote in a statement: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

You can sign up for lineup and ticket information for the tribute shows here.