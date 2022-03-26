NewsMusic

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at 50

The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America when they broke the tragic news to fans.

By Guitar.com
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins, best known as the drummer of Foo Fighters, has died, according to a statement from the band. He was 50.

Foo Fighters announced the news on Friday (25 March), but did not provide a location or cause of death. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the group’s statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were slated to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia yesterday (25 March).

Read the full statement below:

Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972. He was the touring drummer for Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette before joining Foo Fighters in 1997. Except for the band’s eponymous debut from 1995, Hawkins has recorded on every one of the band’s studio alhums since joining shortly after the completion of 1997’s The Colour And The Shape, from 2000’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose to Medicine At Midnight, which released last year.

Outside of the Foos, Hawkins featured on Brian May’s 1998 album Another World and Slash’s 2010 self-titled debut album. He also performed with Coheed and Cambria, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, and The Birds of Satan, and toured with Alanis Morissette before joining the Foos.

Hawkins’ last release with the Foo Fighters was Dream Widow, a companion EP to the band’s metal-horror film project, Studio 666, based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl.

Collaborators and friends have begun paying tribute to Hawkins. KISS guitarist Paul Stanley tweeted, “Speechless and gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband”, while Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello saluted Hawkins’ “unstoppable rock power”.

Read some of the tributes below:

This is a developing story.

