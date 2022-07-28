Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett drops new mellow song Long, Long Year

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has released a brand new single, Long, Long Year, building a bridge between his Californian roots and Nashville, Tennessee.

The track was produced by Vance Powell, known for his work with artists such as Jack White and Chris Stapleton, and recorded with a close knit collection of “Americana all-stars” such as Jack Lawrence, Julian Doro, Mike Webb and Luke Schneider.

“I spent a lot of time alone at my studio in L.A. during the first part of the lockdown just woodshedding tunes,” Shiflett said in a statement on the new track. “The line ‘It’s been a long, long year’ was rattling around my head for obvious reasons, but I framed it as a love song.”

He continued, “My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons. I hadn’t done much travelling post-Covid lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours.”

You can watch the brand new lyric video and have a listen to the song below:

Shiflett continues his position as lead guitarist in Foo Fighters around his solo work, and the band are due to play two memorial shows in September to celebrate the life of drummer Taylor Hawkins who recently passed away.

Any news of an upcoming album from Shiflett is yet to be confirmed, but you can keep your eye on his website here for any further news.