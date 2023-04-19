Foo fighters announce new album But Here We Are – listen to the first single here

The new record is described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life”.

Foo Fighters have announced a brand new record today (19 April) titled But Here We Are. The first single, Rescued, introduces the band’s new era following the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

But Here We Are is the Foo Fighters’ 11th album, and is being described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life”. It will be released on 2 June this Summer.

In a press release, the new record is said to draw on the sounds of their 1995 self-titled debut album. It also explains that Rescued lyrically shows themes of ��“rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.”

Listen to Rescued below:

The album’s tracklist is as follows:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest

But Here We Are has been produced by longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin and the band themselves. It’s set to be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything [the band] endured over the last year” as “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family”.

Taylor Hawkins sadly passed away on 25 March 2022. Memorial concerts took place in London and LA to pay tribute to the drummer last September. It has not been revealed who is drumming on the new record, or who’ll be drumming for the band on their upcoming tour dates, which kick off in May.

To find out more on the forthcoming record, and to get tickets for Foo fighters’ live shows, go to FooFighters.com.