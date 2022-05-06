Former Judas Priest member KK Downing open to reuniting on stage for this year’s Rock Hall Induction ceremony

Despite the contentious relationship between ex-Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and his former bandmates, the musician recently expressed his interest in performing together on stage during this year’s Rock Hall induction ceremony.

The heavy metal band, best known for their blistering guitar riffs, have long been considered one of the Rock Hall’s great snubs. This November, the band will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the recipients of the Musical Excellence Award.

Downing, who left the band in 2011, told Billboard: “If we are eligible to play, I think it would be a great night all around. It would be especially great to allow everyone the opportunity to experience and see and hear the sound and music of the classic Judas Priest one more time.”

The band’s frontman Halford also stated in an earlier interview that he’s happy for their past members to be a part of the induction, and that any animosities can be set aside for the occasion.

“There’s no bitterness. There’s no angst,” he said. “There’s not that kind of stuff that’s lingering. If there is, you have to push all that away. You have to push it to the side and just understand and accept and respect this wonderful opportunity and what it represents in terms of recognition and a celebration.”

Previously, when asked by Eonmusic what might happen at the 5 November ceremony in Los Angeles, Downing admitted to being uncertain about things: “I thought about it briefly, when we were nominated, what would happen. But like I say, it’s November and a lot of things can happen between now and then, especially with men of an age like us.

“But I think it’s just a question of seeing how everything lies when it comes to them, really, because a lot of things can happen between now and then — a lot of things could get better, but they could get worse, or stay the same. You never know, do you?”

It would seem now that excitement has finally taken over as the former member is simply thrilled to reunite with the band, telling Billboard: “It feels very good to have the recognition for a lifetime of work.”

““We eventually were awarded a Grammy (in 2010), and now with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, I think it is fair to say the journey feels very complete.”

In addition to Downing, the award will also be presented to former members Les Binks and the late Dave Holland, along with current members Scott Travis, Glenn Tipton, and Ian Hill.