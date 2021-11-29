Fripp and Toyah keep the festive spirits high with cover of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

Continuing the trend of singalong Christmas classics they started last week, Sunday Lunch purveyors Robert Fripp and Toyah have gifted fans a cover of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The new cover keeps the kitchen setting that initially started out of lockdown necessity. It’s now adorned with some festive decoration, including a large sign that reads: “Fripp’s ma Christmas Bitch.”

Legendary King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp also has some decoration, in the form of the word “humbug” written across his face.

The new cover’s caption alludes to the hap: “Christmas is almost upon us, and the Frippcox household are ready to teach the nation another festive fave, perhaps somebody should teach it to them first!!”

You can check it out below.

Fan response to the jovial Sunday Lunch series has been overwhelmingly positive, but does acknowledge its slightly haphazard musical nature. For instance, a top YouTube comment on the Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer cover states that “As a singer, Robert makes a great guitarist.”