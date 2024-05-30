Watch Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite for one-off show to honour Gordon Lightfoot

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson took to the stage for a one off show last week, but they weren’t there to play any material from the Rush catalogue.

The pair were actually joined by country outfit Blue Rodeo to perform The Way I Feel in honour of Gordon Lightfoot. The tribute event took place on 23 May in Toronto at Massey Hall, marking one year since the passing of the folk artist.

According to Guitar Player, their identities were kept under wraps until very last minute. Their performance was billed under the name of “L+L”, seemingly code for “Lifeson and Lee”, and saw them put a Rush-like spin on the 1966 track. They later formed part of an ensemble for Lightfoot’s Summerside Of Life at the finale.

Lee spoke to Variety following the show, and said, “It was important for us to pay tribute to Gordon. Not being folk or pop artists, Alex and I were looking for one of Gordon’s songs that might better suit our style of play and we found that in The Way I Feel. Its structure was loose and more open to interpretation than many of his more popular tunes.”

Check out their performances below:

Though Lee and Lifeson currently have no plans for any sort for a Rush tour or record, Lifeson has been busy crafting his own line of gear under the brand of Lerxst. So far, the company has launched two effects pedals, a range of amplifiers and a guitar.

Most recently, Lerxst launched the limited-edition Snow Dog octave fuzz pedal. The unit utilises the same Lerxst two-in-one format seen on his former and first pedal drop, the By-Tor, (which was granted a full production run after its limited launch) to provide “a versatile array of modern and vintage fuzz sounds” with a footswitchable upper octave effect.