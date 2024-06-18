“I always said that the original Black Sabbath would never get back together”: Geezer Butler shares doubts on Black Sabbath reunion show

While Black Sabbath called it quits back in 2017, they were never satisfied with their final tour. One vital person wasn’t involved – their original drummer, Bill Ward.

2017’s The End tour was Sabbath’s final hurrah, but Ward wasn’t present: Tommy Clufetos filled in on drums. As it stands, it’s been nearly 20 years since the original line-up performed together.

Sabbath’s performance at Florida’s Sound Advice Amphitheatre on 4th September 2005 marked the final time the original quartet performed as a unit. Unfortunately, bassist Geezer Butler believes a reunion will never happen.

Speaking to BraveWords, Butler explains how Sabbath would love to perform together one last time – but they’d need Ward to feel complete. “Ozzy [Osbourne] has been texting me about doing one final show with Bill… but it’s just not going to happen,” he mourns.

“I always said that the original Black Sabbath would never get back together,” he continues. “You say these things hoping if a miracle happens, that it would be great to do it.”

Ward had been cut from the band back in 2013 during the recording of 13, but Butler insists he still doesn’t know why. “Me and my wife went to Hawaii and when we came back we found out that Bill had been fired,” he tells BraveWords.

“To this day we still don’t have the answer to who fired Bill and why,” he continues. “There’s been rumours about his health and that kind of thing. I was listening to the 13 stuff we did with Bill on that album and I loved it. It really did sound like the old Sabbath… Maybe it was the producer… I don’t know.”

Despite the confusion, the remaining trio have expressed a desire for Ward to hop back onboard for one final send off. “I’d love it to happen, with the original four of us, with Bill on the drums – even if it’s just one song,” Butler emphasises.

On his podcast, The Madhouse Chronicles, Osbourne has also expressed similar feelings. “It wasn’t ‘Black Sabbath’ that finished it – it’s unfinished,” he explained. “If they wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I would jump at the chance! I was sad that Bill wasn’t there. Tommy Clufetos did a great job – but he ain’t Bill Ward.”

Back in May, Butler seemed to hint that Ward was interested – but there were health concerns. In an interview with Eddie Trunk, Butler explained: “Of course there’s an interest… but there’s a big ‘but’ – you’d have to speak to Bill about it.”

With all the members in their 70s, Butler is aware the decision is “also up to everyone’s health.” Back in 2017, Ward had to cancel a tour due to heart problems. Just last year, Osbourne told Rolling Stone UK that “at best, [he’s] got ten years left” on the clock.

Osbourne confirmed that his touring days were over back in 2023, but hopes to have one final send-off. “Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at Aston Villa,” Butler tells Trunk. “I’m definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off. Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I’m not sure about anybody else.”

Guitarist Tony Iommi also responded, telling Trunk, “that’d be a nice thing to actually do, but whether it happens will be another thing.”