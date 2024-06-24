Geezer Butler says Tony Iommi was “incredibly disappointed” with Rick Rubin: “In fact, Tony took some of the master tapes and redid them”

Geezer Butler has spoken about Tony Iommi’s apparent disappointment with producer Rick Rubin during the making of Black Sabbath’s final album, 13.

Released in 2013, 13 marked the metal legends’ nineteenth and last full-length studio album before they called it quits. It was also their first studio record in 18 years, following 1995’s Forbidden, making it the longest gap between albums in their career.

Prompted on Black Sabbath’s early prolific output of five albums in three years in a recent chat with Brave Words, Butler says [via Ultimate Guitar]: “Yeah, that’s the way it’s evolved, I suppose. I always think you just lose the spontaneity and the feel of stuff. But when we did the 13 album, that took forever. And some of it was great doing it, and some of it not so good.”

“But… It just didn’t have the same feeling like the old ‘70s album or even Heaven And Hell album. I loved doing Heaven And Hell. But yeah, I think the longer you take over something, it becomes forced in the end, and you sort of lose the initial rawness and the feeling of the music.”

The bassist also speaks about what it was like having Rubin in charge of production, noting that it’s an experience no one (him included) is eager to repeat.

“He certainly wouldn’t work with me ever again. Or Tony,” Butler says. “Tony was incredibly disappointed with him. In fact, Tony took some of the master tapes and redid them.”

On the flipside, Butler says that he “always liked the first three albums because it’s so basic and you can’t really go wrong with it.”

“We played them as a live gig in the studio kind of thing. So there was no ridiculous overdubs and all that kind of stuff. So I like the first three, and I like Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules, because I like Martin Birch as a producer. And Sabbath Bloody Sabbath is a good album as well, good production-wise.”