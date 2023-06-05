Gene Simmons on KISS’s final shows: “We’re gonna quit while the quitting’s good, while we’re on top”

Gene Simmons of KISS has opened up about the band’s decision to call it quits after their End Of The Road World Tour concludes later this year.

In a new interview with Australia’s The Sunday Project, the bassist explains that it’s important not to overstay one’s welcome but rather quit while the band is still “on top”.

“Well, look, at a certain point Mother Nature takes over no matter what your plans are. And at a certain time you’ve gotta have the dignity and pride but also the love and admiration of your fans to know when it’s time to call it quits,” Simmons says.

“We’ve all seen boxers that stay in the ring too long, and we’ve all seen bands that stay on the stage too long. So, I’m still looking pretty damn good. But that’s not the point. The point is the physical nature of what we do is gonna limit how long we do it.”

He continues, “And we remember, we introduce ourselves with ‘You wanted the best. You got the best. The hottest band in the world.’ I don’t wanna be in one of those bands where the fans just say, ‘Oh, you should have seen them back in 1804 when they were really rocking.’ Right here, right now, either be a champion or get off the stage. So we’re gonna quit while the quitting’s good, while we’re on top.”

“And gratefully, I don’t know how to verbalise what an amazing journey it’s been, and it’s only due to the fans. Without them, I’d be asking the next person in line if they’d like some fries with that. Don’t kid yourself.”

Currently on the UK leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, KISS’s last shows will take place in early December at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Elsewhere, last month Gene Simmons responded to rumours he’s slept with nearly 5,000 women over the course of his career. When questioned by The Sun on his ludicrously high alleged body count, Simmons simply replied: “Confirmed”.