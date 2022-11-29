Gene Simmons on the secret to not showing his age: “You just have to worship Satan, that’s all!”

Kiss bassist and co-singer Gene Simmons discussed various subjects including beating age on yesterday’s episode of Club Random Podcast.

READ MORE: Mark Tremonti gifts his guitar to a stunned fan in an emotional onstage moment

The star, who shared an hour-long discussion with American comedian Bill Maher, addressed the secret to how he doesn’t look his age (73).

Tipping his cap to reveal dark black hair underneath, Simmons quipped: “You just have to worship Satan, that’s all!

Advertisement

He then continued: “It’s called no drugs, no booze, no cigarettes… I can hold my hand in front of my face and it won’t shake. I’m not a health nut, but the more crap you put [inside your body], I mean if it’s a taste here and there, I’m gonna shake my finger in front of your face.

“It’s not good for you.”

Maher, who was smoking a cigarette opposite him, jokingly replied: “Jesus Christ, when did you become Aunt Blobby?”

The pair spent the session chatting about numerous topics, including shared interests, the phenomenon of men giving birth, Simmons’ lack of friends and whether it’s possible for rock stars to be faithful.

Watch the full video here:

Advertisement

The conversation comes as Kiss announce a full set of concert dates as part of their End Of The Road tour, with tickets on sale now on the Kiss website.

VIP packages will also be available for purchase soon.