Gene Simmons thinks Americans “can take a big lesson in civility” from UK parliament, for some reason

The KISS bassist attended PMQs (Prime Minister’s Questions) in the UK today. Yeah, we’re not sure why either…

For some wild reason, Gene Simmons of KISS made his way into UK parliament today, and concluded that American citizens “can take a big lesson in civility” from what he saw.

Simmons is the last person you’d probably expect to find in the UK Houses of Parliament, but today (7 June) he was there, attending a session of Prime Minister’s Questions (or PMQs) in the Commons Chamber.

The session is held weekly every Wednesday, and is a ticketed event that allows members of Parliament (MPs) to ask questions to the Prime Minister. It is reported that Simmons attended today as a guest of DUP MP Ian Paisley.

In an new statement (via the BBC), Simmons says: “What I just saw in there was controlled chaos. It was the clash of wills but respectful – the right honourable so and so, it was fascinating.”

He adds, “I think Americans can take a big lesson in civility in how to make democracy actually work and still respect the other side.”

The American bassist – known for his face paint and signature tongue-out facial expressions on stage – also shared that he was impressed by the age of Parliament: “I will tell you, touching a piece of granite that’s over 1,000 years old is insane.

“America is so young and has no sense of history, everything over there is just fast, immediate, instant gratification and there’s no time to sit there and just gaze, I mean, look where you are – it’s insane,” he said before concluding, “We’re standing on, in terms of democracy, hallowed ground.”

KISS are currently on their global End Of The Road tour, and are set to play dates across Europe next. You can get tickets at KISSOnline.com.

Earlier this week, Simmons said it was important for Kiss to bow out at the end of the trek.

“We’ve all seen boxers that stay in the ring too long, and we’ve all seen bands that stay on the stage too long,” he said. “So, I’m still looking pretty damn good. But that’s not the point. The point is the physical nature of what we do is gonna limit how long we do it… So we’re gonna quit while the quitting’s good, while we’re on top.”