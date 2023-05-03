Cesar Gueikian named President/ Interim CEO of Gibson, James Curleigh steps down

“We are transitioning to new leadership at a time of strength to ensure the company continues its momentum,” said Gibson board chairman Nat Zilkha.

Gibson Brands’ board of directors has appointed Cesar Gueikian as their President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Gueikian succeeds James “JC” Curleigh, who will exit the company and step down as a director after his near five-year tenure as the brand’s CEO.

“We are transitioning to new leadership at a time of strength to ensure the company continues its momentum and is well-positioned to execute on its next phase of growth,” said Nat Zilkha, chairman of Gibson’s Board of Directors.

“Cesar has played a huge role in the company’s recent success, including securing critical artist partnerships and overseeing the evolution of many of our most iconic product lines, and the Board has full confidence in his leadership.”

Gueikian, who previously held positions of chief merchant officer and brand president, said in a statement, “I am honoured to take on this important role with a company that means so much to me.”

“Gibson has shaped sound for the last 130 years, and we now have the opportunity to drive the future of music and touch people’s lives for the next 130 years. We have an obligation to continue innovating across instruments, sound, and media and to continue inspiring fans and artists of all levels to create music. I look forward to working closely with our experienced senior leadership and team of incredible craftspeople to ensure the long-term success of the business.”

“It has been a privilege to lead Gibson, and I’m tremendously proud of what we accomplished as a team,” Curleigh added. “I am ready for my next challenge and want to thank the Board and the Gibson team for the opportunity to guide this company. I look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in the future.”

Gueikian joined the guitar company as chief merchant officer in 2018 and was appointed as brand president in 2021. As one of the public faces of the reinvigorated Gibson brand, he has been instrumental in Gibson’s resurgence, setting a new strategy centred around instruments, sound and an expansion into media.