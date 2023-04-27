logo
Gibson is hosting a 15% off sale on Demo Shop guitars – browse models including the SG Standard ‘61

Deals last until 1 May, so there’s no time to lose.

 
Gibson Demo Shop SG

The Gibson Demo Shop has announced up to 15% off select guitars starting today from 10am Central Time.

The shop is an official Reverb store which lists collectable, one-off instruments.

Each instrument, being second-hand, is usually put through a “35-point” inspection routine and comes with a two-year warranty “centred on playability”, according to Gibson when the platform first launched in 2020.

Prices have previously ranged from $1,399 for affordable listings like the Gibson SG Junior prototypes, to $2,499 for pricier models like the Les Paul Standard prototypes.

Reverb’s staff pick is the SG Standard ‘61 which retails at $1,999 on the Gibson website.

However any models reduced by 15% today will only be available while stocks last.

Elsewhere in sales from 10am today, Franklin Guitar Works, which is a Tennessee-based shop selling refurbished guitars, is hosting up to 50% off on select models.

Brands normally sold by the shop include Squier, Fender, Gretsch, EVH and others.

And the Warm Audio shop – which specialises in studio-grade gear including mics and outboard EQs – will be selling select gear for 50% off today too.

For full listings, make sure to check out the Reverb website.

