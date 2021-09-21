Subscribe
Gibson launches the Generation Collection, featuring acoustics with slimmer bodies and ‘Player Port’ soundholes

The guitars are aimed at the next generation of players.

By Cillian Breathnach
Gibson Generation acoustics
All images: Gibson

Gibson has introduced a new range of acoustic guitars, the Generation collection, an affordable and player-focused quartet of instruments aimed at the next generation of guitarists.

Across the new acoustic line is Gibson’s new Player Port. This is essentially a second soundhole, which projects the sound at the player’s head as well as forward, meaning you’ll get a truer representation of what the audience is hearing as you play.

In terms of electronics, the G-200 and G-Writer are equipped with an LR Baggs Element Bronze pickup system, while construction across the range consists of a solid sitka spruce top and solid walnut back and sides, as well as a utile (also known as sipo mahogany) neck with the new ‘Advanced Response’ profile. All guitars in the range also feature Tusq nuts, Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, ebony saddles and 20-fret striped ebony fretboards.

All Generation acoustics are made in Bozeman, Montana. Guitars in the collection include:

G-00

Gibson G-00

The G-00 takes inspiration from Gibson’s small-bodied parlor acoustics from the 1930s. It has a smaller non-cutaway body, with a scale length of 24.75 inches.

Lists for $999

G-45

Gibson G-45

The G-45 has a larger J-45-sized body, again with no cutaways, but keeps the same scale length of 24.75 inches.

Lists for $1,199

G-Writer

Gibson G-Writer

The G-Writer bears a longer scale length of 25.5 inches, and has a Songwriter body shape with a cutaway. The body is a little thinner than most Gibson acoustics of this style, aimed at being more comfortable to play for longer periods of time. This guitar, along with the G-200, features an LR Baggs Element Bronze pickup system.

Lists for $1,599

G-200

Gibson G-200

The G-200 has a Jumbo J-200 body shape, with a 25.5-inch scale. Like the other guitars in the range, its a slightly thinner take on its body shape. This guitar, along with the G-Writer, features an LR Baggs Element Bronze pickup system.

Lists for $1,999

Find out more at gibson.com.

