Glenn Danzig voices frustration at lack of metal at “that shit they call the Grammys”

Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig has spoken out about his frustration over the lack of metal representation at the Grammys.

As a guest on Full Metal Jackie’s weekend radio programme, the musician shared his thoughts about institutions such as the Grammys, stating that they don’t give heavier bands the attention they deserve.

“I still think heavy metal, or whatever you wanna call it, really doesn’t get the recognition that it deserves. That’s what I think,” said Danzig, “You don’t really see it represented at that shit they call the Grammys. You can tell them I said so.”

“There’s so many people out there who are musically and creatively disenfranchised by the whole system. That’s why you have bands that will go out on tour and play places that you know would normally be reserved for the pop bands. These bands get no coverage or recognition but they’re still selling out big theatres and arenas.”

Also in the interview, Danzig discusses how in the early days there were difficulties in getting booked, as booking agents would tell them they were “scared” of their audience, stating “we’re scared of what you say and what you do. ” Due to this, Danzig says he aims to promote and play with bands that he enjoys, and thinks other people should hear.

This appearance comes after the Misfits legend announced a number of tour dates in spring 2022 across the United States with Cradle of Filth, Tiger Army and Crobot, kicking off on 5 May at the Grand Sierra Theatre in Reno, Nevada. The tour will also include a complete performance of their Lucifiuge album which is scheduled for 7 May at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

You can find information about the tour on danzig-verotik.com.