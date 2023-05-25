Gogol Bordello invites Green Day to perform on Ukraine charity single

Hütz has also brought together members of Fugazi, the Dead Kennedys and many more for the collaborative single United Strike Back.

Eugene Hütz, frontman of Gogol Bordello, has invited Green Day to perform on a charity single in aid of soldiers defending Ukraine from Russia’s invasion.

As well as pop-punk legends Green Day, Hütz has also brought together members of Fugazi, the Dead Kennedys and many more for the collaborative single United Strike Back.

The single was released on Tuesday (23 May), and sees the musicians come together to show their support for Ukraine.

“That’s the way united people strike back,” the collective declares on the single. “That’s the way your palace crumbles, that’s the way the house of cards tumbles, that’s the way the dictator’s story ends, as we stand with brothers, sisters, lovers and friends.”

Taking to Instagram, Hütz shared his admiration for all those that took part: “Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters.”

“Much respect and blessing to every heavy hitter on the track for bringing their trademark powers to this meaningful collab,” he continued.

You can see the full post, as well as the line up below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogol Bordello (@gogolbordello)

This is not the first that that the Gogol Bordello singer has shown his support for Ukraine amidst the devastating war that began on 24 Feburary 2022.

Back in August, the Kyiv-born musician marked Ukrainian Independence Day with a secret show for an audience of Ukrainian soldiers. According to Vice, the concert took place in an “undisclosed location” somewhere near the Russian border.

Exclusive: We watched @GogolBordello play a secret gig in Ukraine. VICE World News was in attendance as the international punks and their Ukrainian-born frontman Eugene Hütz performed an exclusive set for soldiers at an undisclosed location. https://t.co/MefBXXzf9Z pic.twitter.com/q6EoBiEWVY — VICE World News (@VICEWorldNews) August 24, 2022

All proceeds from “United Strike Back” will go to Kind Deeds, which provides prosthetics for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.