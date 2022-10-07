Stacked Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All compilation features Wet Leg, The Regrettes, Pearl Jam and plenty more

A new fundraising compilation record with an absolutely stacked lineup has been put together by Good Music and Noise For Now. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All is available today (7 October) only.
- READ MORE: Catalinbread unveils Elements Series of simple stompboxes for fuzz, distortion and overdrive
The release is part of Bandcamp Friday, meaning the marketplace is waiving its fee – 100 per cent of proceeds will go towards the Brigid Alliance, Abortion Care Network and Noise For Now.
Brigid Alliance is a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, childcare and other logistical support for people seeking abortions. Noise For Now enables artists and entertainers to support grassroots organisations that work in the field of reproductive justice, including abortion access. It also works with the Abortion Care Network to support independent abortion clinics.
Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access’s lineup is packed to the brim with great artists, including but not limited to: Wet Leg, The Regrettes, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Tenacious D, REM, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell and Soccer Mommy.
The tracks on offer include various live tracks, demos and remixes from the contributing artists. The artwork for the releases was painted by Kim Gordon.
Abortion access charities in the US have been under huge pressure in recent months, ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade – meaning the right to access an abortion was no longer guaranteed, and fell to individual state legislation. Some states had laws in pace that immediately revoked abortion access upon the overturning. The situation sparked outcry across the world – plenty of musicians decried the ruling as a needless step backwards for reproductive healthcare in the US.
Grab a copy of Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All for $19.73 (or more) over at bandcamp.com.
See the full tracklist below.
- Wet Leg – Loving You (Demo)
- Sleater-Kinney – Free Time
- The Regrettes – Seashore (Live At Lollapalooza)
- Mac DeMarco – Chamber of Reflection 2
- Hand Habits – Ignorance (Weather Report Cover)
- Cat Power – Song To Bobby (Live 2021)
- My Morning Jacket – Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas Cover)
- David Byrne and Devo – Empire
- Soccer Mommy – Shotgun (Demo)
- Jayla Kai – Parking Lot (Rough Mix)
- REM – Walk Unafraid (Live)
- Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen – This Woman’s Work (Kate Bush Cover)
- Pluralone – One Voice
- Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Meticulous Bird (Tune-Yards Remix)
- Tenacious D – Woman Time (Remix)
- STS9 – Balancing (feat. Armanni Reign)
- The Album Leaf – Falling From the Sun (Live)
- Mary Lattimore – Lake Like a Mirror
- Daniel Rossen – Message Outside
- Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell – The Problem (Live from Red Rocks)
- Maya Hawke – Rose And Thorn
- Emma Bradley – Mother, Father, You (Demo)
- Sunflower Bean – Otherside (Demo)
- Fleet Foxes – The Kiss (Live on Boston Harbor)
- Dirty Projectors – Parking Structure
- Animal Collective – Peacebone (Demo)
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros – Black-Throated Wind (Live At Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY, April 3, 2022)
- Pearl Jam – Porch (Live)
- She & Him – The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise (Mary Ford and Les Paul Cover)
- Andrew Bird – Pulaski at Night (Live from Chicago)
- Death Cab for Cutie – Here to Forever (Demo)
- Tegan and Sara – Under My Control
- Disq – Mtn Dew
- Annie DiRusso – Judgements From The World’s Greatest Band (Reimagined)
- Gia Margaret – Solid Heart (Demo)
- Bully – Labor of Love
- Ty Segall – Glowing
- Grouplove – Shout
- Overcoats – Clingy
- Water From Your Eyes – Jane Says (Jane’s Addiction Cover)
- Silversun Pickups – Songbirds (Live from The Orange Peel)
- Foals – Looking High (Demo)
- PUP – Scorpion Hill (Live in Toronto/ 2022)
- Squirrel Flower – Flames and Flat Tires (Demo)
- Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes – Little One (Acoustic)
- Charlie Hickey – Gold Line (Demo)
- Kills Birds – Married
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Ice V (Demo)
- The Neverly Boys – Other Side Of Anywhere