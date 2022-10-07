Stacked Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All compilation features Wet Leg, The Regrettes, Pearl Jam and plenty more

A new fundraising compilation record with an absolutely stacked lineup has been put together by Good Music and Noise For Now. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All is available today (7 October) only.

The release is part of Bandcamp Friday, meaning the marketplace is waiving its fee – 100 per cent of proceeds will go towards the Brigid Alliance, Abortion Care Network and Noise For Now.

Brigid Alliance is a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, childcare and other logistical support for people seeking abortions. Noise For Now ​​enables artists and entertainers to support grassroots organisations that work in the field of reproductive justice, including abortion access. It also works with the Abortion Care Network to support independent abortion clinics.

Advertisement

Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access’s lineup is packed to the brim with great artists, including but not limited to: Wet Leg, The Regrettes, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Tenacious D, REM, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell and Soccer Mommy.

The tracks on offer include various live tracks, demos and remixes from the contributing artists. The artwork for the releases was painted by Kim Gordon.

Abortion access charities in the US have been under huge pressure in recent months, ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade – meaning the right to access an abortion was no longer guaranteed, and fell to individual state legislation. Some states had laws in pace that immediately revoked abortion access upon the overturning. The situation sparked outcry across the world – plenty of musicians decried the ruling as a needless step backwards for reproductive healthcare in the US.

Grab a copy of Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All for $19.73 (or more) over at bandcamp.com.

See the full tracklist below.