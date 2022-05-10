Graham Nash says he would “kill Putin” if given a chance while discussing toxic masculinity

Singer-songwriter Graham Nash has proclaimed he would “kill Putin” if given a chance despite being a “total peacenik” while discussing the topic of toxic masculinity in a new interview.

Speaking to The Guardian where the British-American Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young co-founder discussed a myriad of topics from his sex, drugs and rock and roll heyday to his love for former flame Joni Mitchell, Nash proclaimed, “Why do you think Russia invaded Ukraine? Pure fucking ego of one man.”

“Thousands of people are dying because of one man. If you could kill Putin, would you? I would. And I’m a total peacenik. But I realise that if somebody had killed Hitler, millions more people would have been alive.”

When questioned if he would willingly go to jail for the chance to kill Putin, Nash responded, “Yes, knowing what I know now, absolutely.”

Nash had been discussing a passage in his 2013 memoir Wild Life where he discussed the “pure toxic masculinity” that had permeated the glory days of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. He also He spoke openly about wanting to meet Michelle Phillips of the Mamas and Papas because he wanted to “fuck Michelle”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nash reminisced about his relationship with Joni Mitchell and of how the couple eventually broke up, saying, “I think Joan thought if she married me I would ask her to stop writing and just cook pie. That is so insane to think that. I’m blushing. I can feel my face.”

“We were each other’s lives then, and I just loved her so much, and she loved me – there’s no doubt about it in my mind. We would light up a fucking room when we walked into it. People would go, ‘Holy shit – what is the glow around these two people?’”