Guitar teacher John Wines on his face-melting America’s Got Talent audition: “Whatever happens now, I’ve achieved what I wanted to achieve”

Wines found many of his videos going viral on social media prior to his audition.

John Wines, guitar tutor and TikTok star, has recounted his experience auditioning for America’s Got Talent.

Despite Wines being based in the UK, after going viral on social media with his infectious guitar covers, he decided to take a trip across the pond and audition before the panel of judges and a live audience on AGT.

It’s fair to say that the audition went exceptionally well, with Wines received a standing ovation after melting the thousands of faces in attendance with his killer guitar chops.

In a new interview with MusicRadar, Wines remembers the experience, humbly admitting: “You know, it wasn’t perfect by any means. At the end of Q1, I was certainly ahead of the beat. But that was because I was absolutely… you just want to get it over with.”

He continues: “When the crowd started going, when I hit into the fast part, that just lifted me, so then I kind of relaxed into it a little bit more, you know, and had a bit of a laugh with it. But I didn’t know what to expect. I mean, I haven’t even got anyone I can ring up and ask, ‘When you did it, what was it like?’ It’s the unknown.”

Wines also shared that he spent some time in front of the mirror before show time trying to calm his nerves, something he’d never done before. As he awaits to find out if he’s made it through to the next round, he’s shared that he’s already pretty happy with how far he’s come.

“I think whatever happens now, I’ve achieved what I wanted to achieve,” he reveals. “Because there’s no guarantee that you get air time. I’m lucky – I got what, six and a half minutes. It surpassed my hopes!”

He concludes, on the YouTube video of the audition which now has almost three million views: “I knew it would go a bit crazy, but I didn’t think it would get this mad!”

You can check out his brilliant audition below: