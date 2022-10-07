Guns N’ Roses release live video for You Could Be Mine from 1991 show at the Ritz Theatre

Guns N’ Roses have released an official live video of their track You Could Be Mine from their 1991 show at New York’s Ritz Theatre.

The video was released on the official Guns N’ Roses Youtube channel on October 7, and was taken from the band’s upcoming Use Your Illusion I & II boxset, which will contain newly remastered editions of both albums alongside an archive of live videos and rare cuts from that era.

Watch Guns N’ Roses perform You Could Be Mine below.

The collection will contain 97 tracks, 63 of which are previously unreleased, as well as the complete performance of their Live In Las Vegas concert at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 25, 1992 for the first time, with audio mixed from the original multi-track tapes. The Live in New York concert will be included in its entirety on a bonus disk.

These sets come in two main versions: one with 12 vinyl records and the other with 7 CDs.

Alongside the new tracks, other rarities and collectibles include a 100-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, archival documents including replica backstage passes and replica concert tickets, as well as a new 24″ x 36″ poster.

Famed former Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven recently spoke about his time managing Guns N’ Roses, noting that he was surprised at the success of Use Your Illusion I & II.

Claiming the band would have almost certainly fallen apart without the contributions of rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, he explained: “Stevie [Steven Adler] couldn’t play anything the same way twice. Slash – a great player, extremely empathetic to a composition’s feel – but cannot write a song. Duff is not quite as brilliant as he thinks he is [… and Axl Rose] wasn’t a nice person back then. He may have changed. To me, he’s kinda like the Tonya Harding of rock ‘n’ roll – capable of being sublime but best known for other reasons.”