Guns N’ Roses announce new four-track EP, Hard Skool

Guns N’ Roses have announced a new four-track EP entitled Hard Skool, taking its name from the band’s recently released single.

Hard Skool will be the band’s first release from the band in 28 years to feature members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan together. Slash and McKagan rejoined the band in 2016, after leaving following the 1993 studio album, The Spaghetti Incident?.

The Hard Skool EP will arrive on 25 February 2022, featuring the title track, their single Absurd, released in August, and live renditions of ’90s tracks Don’t Cry and You’re Crazy from their debut album. The record will also be available on 7-inch vinyl starting June 24 2022.

In 2019, bassist Duff McKagan indicated that a new album was on the way, but said the band were attempting to keep a sense of mystery. “There’s never been a direct schedule on how we do things. I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities of that, of course,” he told Trunk Nation.

“The album is real. But the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it. What happens next just happens.”

Then, in December 2020, Slash said he was hopeful that the band would be releasing a new album by the end of 2021. “We did a week of initial pre-production [on the Conspirators’ new album] and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year,” he told Cleveland.com. “I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff And prior to that, Duff and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that.

“So there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around,” he added. “I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year – from both camps, I guess,” he said. “It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year.”

Guns N’ Roses are currently touring the US, and are hoping to tour the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand throughout 2022.