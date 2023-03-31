Guns N’ Roses to release limited-edition ‘London 1991’ CD

Guns N’ Roses will be releasing an album containing never-before-heard, newly mixed songs from their iconic 31 August 1991 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

According to the band’s website, the limited-edition London 1991 CD is also only available to members of the Nightrain Fan Club who joined or renewed their membership after 16 February. It will ship ahead of the band’s 2023 world tour, which is set to begin on 5 June in Israel.

The disc will include six songs: Live And Let Die, Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return), You Could Be Mine, Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, and Estranged.

The 1991 Wembley concert was part of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Use Your Illusion Tour’, which ran from January 1991 to July 1993. The show also marked guitarist Izzy Stradlin’s final performance as a fulltime member of the group. He exited the band a couple months later, with rhythm guitarist Gilby Clarke taking his place.

In other news, Guns N’ Roses have confirmed that they will be headlining this year’s Glastonbury festival. The hard rockers will be joined by fellow headliners Elton John and Arctic Monkeys, who’re set to appear on Sunday night and Friday night respectively.