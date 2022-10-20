Slash: Guns N’ Roses to release a “couple of epic songs” in the coming months

Slash has confirmed that Gun N’ Roses will be releasing several new songs in the near future, while speaking in an interview about the band’s upcoming plans.

The guitarist said in an interview on Trunk Nation yesterday (20 October) that fans should expect “a couple of epic songs” to come out over the next few months.

“We have stuff [that’s still] got to come out,” he said. “So that’s gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next… few months or something like that.”

Slash also confirmed that the band have plans to work on a new album, after completing one more summer tour: “That’ll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record.”

The band released both Absurd and Hard Skool last year, the first songs to feature frontman Axl Rose, Slash and bassist Duff McKagen together since their 1994 Sympathy for the Devil Rolling Stones cover.

According to Slash, fans can look forward to more music the band prepped during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s a handful of those songs that we absolutely fixed up and did when we were in lockdown,” he said.

“We’re just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs – and I think that’s gonna be pretty much all of them. I’m not sure exactly how many we did in total.”

Fans can also expect a 97-track box set edition of Use Your Illusion, to be out on 11 November. The collection will include recordings from the band’s 1991 gig at the Ritz Theatre, New York, along with their 1992 performance at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

A super deluxe version will also be available, featuring an extra Blu-ray video of the Live in New York concert film.